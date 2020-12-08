ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 376 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,778. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

