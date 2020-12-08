ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after buying an additional 548,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $8,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,570,412 shares in the company, valued at $284,570,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444,764 shares of company stock worth $754,180,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

