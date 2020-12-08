ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DaVita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,876,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

