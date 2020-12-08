ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,228,797,000 after purchasing an additional 535,431 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $406,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after acquiring an additional 106,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

TDY opened at $390.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

