ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 92,735 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.