ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,505 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.3% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,151,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,039.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

