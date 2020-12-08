ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 320 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $4,939,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,785,627.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,817 shares of company stock worth $41,888,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

