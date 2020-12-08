Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 73.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 61,124 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,986 shares of company stock worth $14,570,856. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.19.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

