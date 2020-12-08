Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Landstar System by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

