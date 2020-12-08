Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,568 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $86,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.25. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

