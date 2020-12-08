Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.