Profund Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Jabil by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $418,330. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

