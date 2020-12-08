Profund Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CDK Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CDK Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

