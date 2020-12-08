Profund Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

