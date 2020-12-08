Profund Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,778. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

