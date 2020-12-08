Profund Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $444,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

