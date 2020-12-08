Profund Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Post by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.