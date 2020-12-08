Profund Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

OSK opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

