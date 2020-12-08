Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,596 shares of company stock worth $933,786. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

