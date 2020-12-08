Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,485 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 269,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of SKX opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

