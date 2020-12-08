Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,826,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

NYSE ITT opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.