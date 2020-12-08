Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.