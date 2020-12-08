Pritchard Capital Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $282.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by Pritchard Capital from $257.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pritchard Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.21.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

