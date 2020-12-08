Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

