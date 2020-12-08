Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2,479.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Post were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

