Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,422,000 after acquiring an additional 286,072 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 4.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Post by 126.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,012,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

