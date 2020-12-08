Piper Sandler Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.46.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

