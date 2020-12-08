Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $204.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $3,526,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,359,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

