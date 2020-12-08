Piper Sandler Comments on Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $639.40 million, a P/E ratio of -566.00 and a beta of 2.48. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 85.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

