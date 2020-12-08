Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Critical Survey

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 9 19 0 2.68 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $57.56, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -32.88% -20.50% -17.42% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 38.03 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.70 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 1.11 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

