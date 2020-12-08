Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $71.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $403,548.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,455,854 shares of company stock valued at $205,239,552.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

