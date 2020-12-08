Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,396,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

