Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.63.

PEBO stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

