Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,914 shares of company stock valued at $25,604,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

PENN opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

