PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective increased by Truist from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $40.85 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,650,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,804 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

