Otis Worldwide’s (OTIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTIS opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

