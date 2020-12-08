Otis Worldwide’s (OTIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTIS opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

