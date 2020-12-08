Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)’s (OSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -69.64.
About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.