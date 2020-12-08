Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)’s (OSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -69.64.

In other Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) news, Senior Officer Lili Mance bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.48 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,281.40. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$181,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,858,714. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,400 shares of company stock worth $318,640.

About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

