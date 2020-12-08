Oppenheimer Weighs in on ITT Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ITT by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

