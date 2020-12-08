Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $273.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

