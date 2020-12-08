OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) vs. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Critical Comparison

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OP Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OP Bancorp and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.52%. Given Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OP Bancorp and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $70.21 million 1.59 $16.76 million $1.03 7.17 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia $133.11 million 2.08 $33.17 million $1.48 7.69

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 20.84% 10.01% 1.15% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 16.77% 7.12% 0.95%

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset based lending, as well as mobile banking application services for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated forty-five full-service branches, which included thirty-eight in Virginia and seven in Maryland. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

