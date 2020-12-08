Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

