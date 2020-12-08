Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 149,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

OCN stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

