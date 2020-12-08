Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.83.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.