Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.83.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

