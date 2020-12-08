NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

