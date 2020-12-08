Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Nordson worth $53,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nordson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nordson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $199.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $194.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

