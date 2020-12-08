NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 12,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.72. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

