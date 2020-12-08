NetApp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

NetApp stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

