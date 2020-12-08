NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.35 on Friday. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in NCR by 31.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 543.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

