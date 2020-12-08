National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of National Oilwell Varco worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

