National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of National Instruments worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in National Instruments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 564,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 246,818 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

